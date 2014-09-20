© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

East H.S. Principal To Be Honored By The White House

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published September 20, 2014 at 3:09 PM EDT
The White House has announced that the Principal of East High School, Anibal Soler, is one of ten Latino educators from across the nation who will be honored Monday in Washington as a “Champion of Change.”

The awards are given to people who are doing extraordinary work to educate the next generation of Americans,  particularly in low-income communities.

As a part of Hispanic Heritage Month, officials say the event will showcase these leaders and the exceptional contributions they have made to Latino communities and the nation overall. 

Rochester Board of Education President Van Henri White will be joining Principal Soler at the White House ceremony.  

"The Board of Education could not be prouder of Principal Soler,”  White said. “This year Anibal has overseen positive changes that the Facilities Modernization Plan has brought to East High's campus. His visionary leadership will help the East High School community as it undergoes positive systemic changes when the University of Rochester takes over next year.  Indeed, Anibal Soler epitomizes what a "Champion of Change" stands for."

The White House statement says that “At East High School, Anibal has instilled a focus on increasing academic outcomes for students. He continues to lead the school’s transformational efforts by developing a partnership with the University of Rochester’s Warner School of Education.”

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
