Literacy is a Path to Success for Young Rochester Mother

September 8 is International Literacy Day. Events are planned worldwide to call attention to the idea that solid reading skills can help combat poverty, crime and a host of other socioeconomic issues.

For the past 50 years, Literacy Volunteers of Rochester has been helping adults improve their reading, English, conversation and math skills.

24-year old Christiana Mays has been working with LVR tutors for the past year to improve her reading and math skills. Click on the audio link above to hear Christiana's story and how gaining literacy has helped her establish a new career and gain new confidence in herself.

Literacy Volunteers of Rochester is looking for more volunteers. The agency has a waiting list of 100 potential clients. You can learn more at www.literacyrochester.org and find information about WXXI's Adult Education services at http://wxxi.org/education/adulted.html