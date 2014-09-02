Connections: Embattled Teachers

As most kids head back to school today, we discuss the people that will be at the head of the class this school year…teachers. Mainly we focus on the battles teachers have faced regarding efficiency, class sizes, and performance expectations. These battles aren’t new, they’ve been debated as far back as the late 1800’s. Dana Goldstein is our guest to talk about the (not new) battles that teachers face, a focus of her new book , "The Teacher Wars."