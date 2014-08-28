Two Newly Remodeled City Schools Open For 2014-2015 School Yr

Upgrades to two Rochester schools are complete just in time for the new school year.

State and local officials joined school staff and families to cut the ribbon on the newly remodeled John Williams School No. 5 and Henry Hudson School No. 8 buildings on Thursday.

"We're so excited. Our young people are going to be in awe when they see this building!"

That's School No. 5 principal Joanne Wideman. She believes the new improvements will boost student achievement.

"I strongly believe with having a brand new facility like this the children are going to be energized. I just cannot wait for them to see it."

Upgrades to the 88-year old facility include smart boards in every classroom, a new cafeteria, air conditioning, 2 new science and computer labs and an expanded library.

The $22 million dollars in renovations took a year to complete.

The improvements are part of the Rochester Schools Facilities Modernization Plan.

School No. 5’s more than 600 students attended Jefferson High School while the building was under construction.