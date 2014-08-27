© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Rochester School District Plans A Big Push For Better Attendance

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published August 27, 2014 at 4:54 PM EDT
rcsd_logo_0.jpg

Rochester school district officials are making a big push to get school started off in the right direction when it comes to attendance.

Superintendent Bolgen Vargas has set a goal of reaching 95 percent attendance on the first day of school, which is next Wednesday in Rochester. And the district's director for youth development and family services, Jerome Underwood, says it's important to set the bar high, even if they can't maintain that level of attendance all year long.

He says officials are still hopeful the district can average 95 percent attendance in two to three years.

Underwood says attendance is crucial if test scores are to improve at Rochester schools.

"The data exists, we got it earlier this month from our ELA and math scores and it tells us what we knew already, if kids are in school, the likelihood of them having higher academic achievement, is very, very high.”

Underwood says the city school district faces special challenges in reaching those high levels of attendance, not the least of which is the high concentration of poverty. But he says district officials are again imploring people in the community to work together through volunteer and other efforts to help Rochester students succeed.

The school district is also looking for people willing to volunteer to take some students to school next week if those students have not yet been able to arrange their regular bus transportation.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
