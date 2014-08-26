Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Hillside Work-Scholarship Connection Expands
The Rochester-based Hillside Work-Scholarship Connection is expanding to another school district, this one located in Rome in Central New York.
The program will enroll 60 freshmen at the Rome Free Academy, a high school in that city. To get into the program, students need to meet certain risk factors that increase the probability they would drop out of school.
The program helps students overcome learning barriers while connecting them to work opportunities.
Hillside Work-Scholarship Connection now serves students in Rochester, Syracuse, Buffalo, Rome and Prince George's County in Maryland.