Hillside Work-Scholarship Connection Expands

The Rochester-based Hillside Work-Scholarship Connection is expanding to another school district, this one located in Rome in Central New York.

The program will enroll 60 freshmen at the Rome Free Academy, a high school in that city. To get into the program, students need to meet certain risk factors that increase the probability they would drop out of school.

The program helps students overcome learning barriers while connecting them to work opportunities.

Hillside Work-Scholarship Connection now serves students in Rochester, Syracuse, Buffalo, Rome and Prince George's County in Maryland.