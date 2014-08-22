Addressing the Future of Public Education

Writers and Books is coordinating a series of discussions this fall on the future of public education.



Executive Director Joe Flaherty says a series of community discussions will address issues like standardized tests, teacher tenure, the Common Core, and many more.



He says the forums will present both sides of those issues and invite community involvement.



The initiative starts with a Skype appearance September 10th by former Assistant Secretary of Education Diane Ravitch, author of the book "Reign of Error."



She went from being a champion of No Child Left Behind to an outspoken critic of school reform.



The first forum, September 23rd at East High, focuses on the Common Core: is it good for public schools?



Flaherty says the final discussion on December 3rd at the Eisenhart Auditorium may be the most important: what are the qualities of a good school.



