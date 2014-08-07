© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
State Releases Half of Common Core Questions

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published August 7, 2014 at 7:24 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) _ New York education officials have released half of the state's 2014 standardized math and English test questions. 

The material released Wednesday includes questions from tests that students in grades 3 through 8 took last spring. 

Regents Chancellor Merryl Tisch says releasing the test questions will help teachers assess whether their students are learning. 

But critics say the test questions are flawed. 

Special education teacher Bianca Tanis says some questions are not ``developmentally appropriate.'' 

This year was the second year that New York's tests were designed to incorporate the Common Core learning standards that have been adopted by most states in an effort to boost academic rigor. 

Scores plunged in 2013, the first year of Common Core-aligned tests. The 2014 test scores will be released later this month. 

Associated Press
