Bolgen Vargas To Outline "State Of Our Schools"

Bolgen Vargas, the Superintendent of the Rochester City School District will deliver his annual State of Our Schools address on Thursday night at the Benjamin Franklin Campus.

There will be a family celebration from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. including student musical performances, refreshments and other activities. Booths will be set up for parents to get information about student registration, transportation and other arrangements needed for the start of school in September.

The State of Our Schools address will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the newly renovated Franklin Auditorium. Supt. Vargas will provide an overview of changes in the district over the last year and also talk about plans for the upcoming school year.

School Board President Van White will also discuss plans to promote student achievement.