Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Bolgen Vargas To Outline "State Of Our Schools"

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published August 7, 2014 at 9:39 AM EDT
rcsd_logo_0.jpg

Bolgen Vargas, the Superintendent of the Rochester City School District will deliver his annual State of Our Schools address on Thursday night at the Benjamin Franklin Campus.

There will be a family celebration from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. including student musical performances, refreshments and other activities. Booths will be set up for parents to get information about student registration, transportation and other arrangements needed for the start of school in September.

The State of Our Schools address will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the newly renovated Franklin Auditorium.  Supt. Vargas will provide an overview of changes in the district over the last year and also talk about plans for the upcoming school year.

School Board President Van White will also discuss plans to promote student achievement.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
