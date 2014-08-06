Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
State Targets Stem Cell Funds For Middle and High School Teachers
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ New York State is setting aside $14 million to promote stem cell research and education.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the program on Wednesday. It will fund short-term stem cell research opportunities for middle- and high-school biology teachers.
Cuomo says giving teachers the opportunity to conduct stem-cell research is a good way of spurring student interest in the cutting-edge research. He says the initiative is intended to encourage more students to consider careers in the biomedical research field.
The money will also support direct research as well as efforts to encourage science museums to host lectures and exhibits detailing the importance and the challenges of stem cell research.