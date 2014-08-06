State Targets Stem Cell Funds For Middle and High School Teachers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ New York State is setting aside $14 million to promote stem cell research and education.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the program on Wednesday. It will fund short-term stem cell research opportunities for middle- and high-school biology teachers.

Cuomo says giving teachers the opportunity to conduct stem-cell research is a good way of spurring student interest in the cutting-edge research. He says the initiative is intended to encourage more students to consider careers in the biomedical research field.

The money will also support direct research as well as efforts to encourage science museums to host lectures and exhibits detailing the importance and the challenges of stem cell research.