New Assignment At RCSD For Barbara Zelazny

The Rochester City School District has found a new spot for Barbara Zelazny. She is the former Avon High School principal who was originally going to become principal at Monroe High School. Zelazny will now be principal at Northwest College School at the Douglass campus.

She replaces Mary Aronson at Northwest, which provides instruction to students in grades 7 and 8.

District Superintendent Bolgen Vargas earlier named Vicky Ramos to the Monroe H.S. principal post, replacing Armando Ramirez.

New assignments for Aronson and Ramirez have not yet been announced.