Former Monroe High School Principal Returns

A familiar face is returning to Monroe High School in the Rochester City School District, but will the move help steer the school in the right direction?

Armando Ramirez served as principal of Monroe High School since 2012. During his first few months on the job –he told WXXI News Monroe was a “failing school” and that his focus would be to create better relationships with parents, further develop the school’s Latino Student Initiative, and to bring more equity to students and classrooms.

However, according to the outcome of a recent Rochester School Board meeting – Ramirez may have fallen short of those goals. He lost his post as principal of Monroe last week.

Ramirez replacement is the principal he replaced back in 2012. In a letter to District staff Monday, Superintendent Bolgen Vargas announced that Vicky Ramos, who currently serves as the Executive Director of Student Placement and School Operations, has been assigned as the principal of Monroe. She formerly served as the school’s leader from 2009-2012.