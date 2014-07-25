© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Monroe High School Principal Position Still Undecided

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published July 25, 2014 at 5:51 AM EDT
ramirez_rally.jpg
TWC News
/

Dozens of people turned out at a Rochester School Board meeting Thursday night asking the board to keep Armando Ramirez as the principal of Monroe High School.

Ramirez had found out online that he was being replaced.  District Superintendent Bolgen Vargas apologized Thursday night for the way Ramirez found out, but he says the school’s low graduation rate is still a big problem.

Ramirez’s replacement was supposed to be Barbara Zelazny, the former principal at Avon High School.

On Thursday night the board decided to hire Zelazny, but will place her at another school in the district. The school board voted not to replace Ramirez with Zelazny, but Vargas says he will still look for a new principal at Monroe.

Time Warner Cable News reports that since Ramirez is tenured he is expected to be appointed to another school in the district.

Tags

Arts & Life1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman