Monroe High School Principal Position Still Undecided

Dozens of people turned out at a Rochester School Board meeting Thursday night asking the board to keep Armando Ramirez as the principal of Monroe High School.

Ramirez had found out online that he was being replaced. District Superintendent Bolgen Vargas apologized Thursday night for the way Ramirez found out, but he says the school’s low graduation rate is still a big problem.

Ramirez’s replacement was supposed to be Barbara Zelazny, the former principal at Avon High School.

On Thursday night the board decided to hire Zelazny, but will place her at another school in the district. The school board voted not to replace Ramirez with Zelazny, but Vargas says he will still look for a new principal at Monroe.

Time Warner Cable News reports that since Ramirez is tenured he is expected to be appointed to another school in the district.