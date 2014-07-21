Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Roland Williams
Former NFL player and Rochester native Roland Williams joins me to talk about why he's pressing to hard to establish his new academy this year -- even if it doesn't have the funding. Williams points to the dreadful graduation rates for black and Latino boys in the city of Rochester, and he says it's a crisis. The academy launches soon, with a particular emphasis on helping young boys become men.