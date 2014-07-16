MCC Announces a Certificate of Homeland Security

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 22 percent growth in homeland security jobs over the next five years.

Responding to growth in the field, Monroe Community College announced a new certificate in Homeland Security to start in the fall.

The one-year certificate expands existing curriculum through the college’s Homeland Security Management Institute.

Director John Perrone says the program instructs students in disaster prevention, preparedness, response and recovery in a number of fields.

"There are other disciplines that also need training in the arena of Homeland Security: the private sector, the banking industry, public health, hospitals, schools. So, we kind of fill that void in."

Perrone says the certificate offers benefits to both working professionals and currently enrolled students.