Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

MCC Announces a Certificate of Homeland Security

WXXI News
Published July 16, 2014 at 3:09 PM EDT
MCC_2014logo.jpg
Courtesy MCC
/

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 22 percent growth in homeland security jobs over the next five years.

Responding to growth in the field, Monroe Community College announced a new certificate in Homeland Security to start in the fall.

The one-year certificate expands existing curriculum through the college’s Homeland Security Management Institute.

Director John Perrone says the program instructs students in disaster prevention, preparedness, response and recovery in a number of fields.

"There are other disciplines that also need training in the arena of Homeland Security: the private sector, the banking industry, public health, hospitals, schools. So, we kind of fill that void in."

Perrone says the certificate offers benefits to both working professionals and currently enrolled students.

