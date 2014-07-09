State Approves Plan For RCSD-University Of Rochester Partnership

The NYS Education Department has approved a plan that will see the University of Rochester partnering with the Rochester School District to improve student achievement at East High School.

State officials say that new students can enroll at East High in the 2014-15 school year, but the actual implementation of the plan will start in the 2015-16 year.

The university will spend the rest of this year working on a more comprehensive plan for the new partnership.

The state education department has required the city school district to make changes at East High because of problems with academic performance.

School Board President Van White expressed appreciation for approval of the plan and said that “None of this could have been accomplished without the collaborative effort of so many people throughout this community. That is the type of effort that will produce the kind of results that everyone should expect from this district.”

U of R President Joel Seligman issued a statement saying that over the next several months, officials from the university’s Warner School of Education will engage educators, parents, students and community members to prepare the best possible operational plan for the future of the school. He says the plan and related budget will have to be approved by a number of constituencies before the university can assume its supervisory role for East High School.