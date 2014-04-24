MOVE TO INCLUDE is a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.
Connections: Former City Councilwoman Ruth Scott; New Approaches In Dealing With Autism
Former Rochester Councilwoman Ruth Scott talks about her memoir;
In the second half-hour, AutisumUp is here to talk about new, higher autism prevalence rates. They preview their annual gala, and talk about new approaches.
Guests include: Sarah Milko and Jennae Moran of AutisumUp, and Lynn Cole of the Kirch Center at Strong.