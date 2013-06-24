© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

City School District Turns To Former Leaders To Boost Student Performance

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published June 24, 2013 at 5:31 PM EDT
rcsd_logo_0.jpg

Rochester School Superintendent Bolgen Vargas is hoping that three high-performing educators will help the city school district raise graduation rates.

Vargas is announcing that three former leaders of high-performing city schools will return to leadership roles in the district.  They include Ray Giamartino, who is currently Superintendent of the East Rochester School District and a former city school administrator;  Suzanne Johnston, longtime principal of the Wilson Magnet  High School and Ralph Spezio, who spent 12 years as principal of School number 17.

Vargas says these are well respected educators.

"They have the trust of their community, the trust of their peers, they have a track record, " Vargas told WXXI News.

Vargas says these three educators are part of a turnaround effort to try and improve student performance. A recent  report by the State Education Department showed that the number of seniors who graduated on time continues to be below 50-percent.

Tags

Arts & LifeRCSDeducation1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman