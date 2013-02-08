Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Need To Know Rochester: State of Our Schools
Rochester City School District Superintendent Bolgen Vargas delivered his "State of Our Schools" address, stating that children in the district "only have one chance", and stated that this is the "last chance for this district". We break down Vargas's plans for the district this upcoming year and beyond.
