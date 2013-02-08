© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Need To Know Rochester: State of Our Schools

WXXI News | By Juan Vazquez
Published February 8, 2013 at 9:00 PM EST

Rochester City School District Superintendent Bolgen Vargas delivered his "State of Our Schools" address, stating that children in the district "only have one chance", and stated that this is the "last chance for this district". We break down Vargas's plans for the district this upcoming year and beyond.

http://youtu.be/mPaoA3cWAkQ

Arts & LifeRochester City School DistrictSchools1