Discussing the Rochester-area Dropout Crisis

WXXI and Innovation Trail held a lively discussion about the dropout crisis in the Rochester region, as part of the American Graduate initiative. Teachers, graduate students, and educational professionals were in attendance to watch the FRONTLINE report, Middle School Moment, and gave their thoughts on how to curb the dropout crisis. You can now view the FRONTLINE Middle School Moment report, and the discussion that followed after the report.

FRONTLINE Middle School Moment

http://video.pbs.org/video/2257751072

Forum Part 1

http://youtu.be/e0hIe_19x_s

Forum Part 2

http://youtu.be/S0OkTLbsRvI

Support for WXXI's American Graduate initiative comes from Hillside Work-Scholarship Connection.