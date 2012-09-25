Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Discussing the Rochester-area Dropout Crisis
WXXI and Innovation Trail held a lively discussion about the dropout crisis in the Rochester region, as part of the American Graduate initiative. Teachers, graduate students, and educational professionals were in attendance to watch the FRONTLINE report, Middle School Moment, and gave their thoughts on how to curb the dropout crisis. You can now view the FRONTLINE Middle School Moment report, and the discussion that followed after the report.
FRONTLINE Middle School Moment
http://video.pbs.org/video/2257751072
Forum Part 1
Forum Part 2
Support for WXXI's American Graduate initiative comes from Hillside Work-Scholarship Connection.