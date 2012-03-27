Community Report Card Assesses Rochester Region

A new Community Report Card shows the Rochester region gets improving marks in areas like education, children and youth, housing and technology, but it lags behind the rest of the state in financial self-sufficiency, public safety and the environment.

The findings are part of a joint project of the United Way and the Rochester Area Community Foundation.

ACT Rochester released its Community Report Card Tuesday morning.

Community Foundation president and CEO Jennifer Leonard said the community has many needs, and they are growing.

Click on the audio player above to hear WXXI's LeShea Agnew talk about the report with ACTRochester's Ann Johnson.

You can see the full report for yourself at the ACTRochester website.