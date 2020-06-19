© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
coronavirus_coverage_news_small.png
Coronavirus News
We've compiled all the latest stories about the coronavirus pandemic here so you can find them easily.We've also compiled a list of informational resources that can guide you to more coronavirus information.

Another month of sharp job losses for the Rochester area and most of the state

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published June 19, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT
2733982-1799138270.jpg
WXXI photo
/
Corn Hill Landing in downtown Rochester.

The latest numbers on job growth in New York state continue to show the negative impact of the coronavirus.

Since the end of the Great Recession several years ago, the job growth numbers in the Rochester metro and much of the state, generally have seen gains in the monthly statistics released by the New York Department of Labor.

But with the shutdowns caused by the pandemic, that scenario saw a big shift in the last couple of months.

In the latest figures, for May, the Rochester metro saw a loss of 88,100 private sector jobs compared to a year ago, which is a 19% drop.  The only slight positive is that the 19% drop was less than the 21.3% percent drop the region saw in April.

In the latest figures, sectors of the economy hardest hit continue to be leisure and hospitality and food services. Some types of manufacturing also saw steep job losses.

Statewide, the number of private sector jobs increased slightly, up 2.1%. The number of unemployed people statewide decreased compared to April, but still stands at 14.5%.

Regional unemployment rates will be out next week.

Tags

Arts & LifeJobsMonroe CountyNew YorkUnemployment ratesCoronavirus1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman