Another month of sharp job losses for the Rochester area and most of the state

The latest numbers on job growth in New York state continue to show the negative impact of the coronavirus.

Since the end of the Great Recession several years ago, the job growth numbers in the Rochester metro and much of the state, generally have seen gains in the monthly statistics released by the New York Department of Labor.

But with the shutdowns caused by the pandemic, that scenario saw a big shift in the last couple of months.

In the latest figures, for May, the Rochester metro saw a loss of 88,100 private sector jobs compared to a year ago, which is a 19% drop. The only slight positive is that the 19% drop was less than the 21.3% percent drop the region saw in April.

In the latest figures, sectors of the economy hardest hit continue to be leisure and hospitality and food services. Some types of manufacturing also saw steep job losses.

Statewide, the number of private sector jobs increased slightly, up 2.1%. The number of unemployed people statewide decreased compared to April, but still stands at 14.5%.

Regional unemployment rates will be out next week.