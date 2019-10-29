Seneca County cheese maker is adding jobs

A company described as an “authentic Indian cheese maker” is expanding in the Village of Waterloo.

According to officials at Empire State Development, Deep Dairy Products, L.L.C, will modernize its production facility on Swift Street.

As a result of the upgrades, the company plans to create up to 39 new jobs over the next five years, and retain 36 other positions. Officials say the modernization will allow additional products to be manufactured that were previously made by third party suppliers.

They also say it will increase the amount of milk needed from local dairy farmers. The Waterloo plant is currently supplying cheese and yogurt ingredients for many of the Deep Foods frozen food entrees made at the company’s New Jersey Plant.

Deep Dairy Products is part of New Jersey-based Deep Foods Group. Deep Dairy Products specializes in the making of paneer cheese, ghee and yogurts.

Empire State Development is helping with up to $700,000 through the Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program in exchange for job creation commitments. The project is also getting support from the Village of Waterloo and the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency.

The facility in Waterloo used to be the Mott’s/ReaLemon building.