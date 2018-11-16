© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

NYS reports another month of job gains in the Rochester metro area

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published November 16, 2018 at 1:44 PM EST
rochester_skyline.jpg
PBS.org
/

The latest numbers from the NYS Labor Department show more job growth in the Rochester area. 

Officials say that the metro area saw an increase of 4,100 private sector jobs in October, compared to this time last year.

State Labor Analyst Tammy Marino says this has been a trend we’ve seen all year long.

“Employers locally have reported some fairly robust job numbers all throughout 2018. Over the past 12 months, employers locally have created more than 4,000 new jobs, and as a result employment currently stands very close to an all-time record level,” Marino told WXXI News.

Marino also says that manufacturing, which has seen losses in recent years, has begun to level off in the last year or so.

“The local manufacturing sector continues to stabilize. In fact, employment remained its previous year’s level throughout the past 11 months. October’s numbers were stable. But we also have a growing number of area manufacturers that are beginning to look to expand in the coming months, so I think that’s going to help stabilize those numbers even further.”

Overall, New York State had an unemployment rate of four percent in October, down from 4.7 percent a year ago. The October jobless rate matched the lowest level on record, matching a number last seen in May 1988.

Tags

Arts & LifeGetting to work1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman