State Ag Sales Outpace National Growth
ALBANY (AP) New York state is outpacing the U.S. as a whole when it comes to agricultural sales.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state's sales from items such as dairy, fruit, vegetables and poultry and eggs have risen 36 percent since 2010. The national increase over the same period was 32 percent.
The Democratic governor says the state is working to reduce red tape and encourage all aspects of the state's agricultural economy.
The state is a leading national source of apples and yogurt. Dairy products alone were responsible for half of the state's agricultural receipts in 2014.
Some of the biggest increases in the last five years came from the sale of other products, however, including peaches, honey, hay and poultry.