Team From IBM To Develop Plan To Fight Poverty In Rochester

A team from IBM is in Rochester to develop a plan to fight poverty.

Rochester was one of 16 cities chosen to participate in the IBM Smarter Cities Challenge.

It brings top experts from the technology company here for the next three weeks to develop strategies to tackle what Mayor Lovely Warren calls Rochester's greatest challenge -- poverty.

"Poverty is Rochester's most pressing challenge, and to be frank, poverty is Rochester's greatest shame."

The IBM team is led by Rochester native Martin Laird.

He says their strategy starts with getting to know all the key leaders driving the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative.

"Then we'll start shaping a problem statement, be sure we understand what the opportunity is and what we're being asked to do, then we'll validate that with all the different knowledge holders. Then we'll share those recommendations with the mayor and the leadership team on how they can advance forward and make more progress."

The IBM team will work with local leaders and the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative on strategies

Director Leonard Brock says they look forward to working with IBM to formulate a path forward to a more connected community.