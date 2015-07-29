Connecting Young People with Jobs in Rochester

A program of the New York State Labor Department is designed to connect young people with employers.

It's called the Urban Youth Jobs Program, and the Thomas P. Ryan Community Center hosted the job fair Wednesday in Rochester.

Young people like 20 year Schnya Edwards of Rochester was looking for full time position to support her family.

"I'm looking for something permanent. I need something that's going to take care of me and my daughter, so permanent."

Eighteen year old Joshua Rodriguez from Rochester was talking with representatives from Xerox and Wegmans, looking for a career.

"I was in the culinary program, and Wegmans actually sponsored our iron chef competition so, that's something I definitely want to get into."

Businesses that hire young people from 16 to 24 who are certified with the Department of Labor are eligible for tax credits up to $5 thousand dollars.

Businesses participating in the Urban Youth Jobs Fair included Wegmans, Xerox, ABVI Goodwill, Hammer Packaging, Sutherland Global and more.

The event last year attracted over 12-hundred people.

Organizers were hoping to surpass that this year.