Connections: The Cost of Child Care

It’s no surprise that child care for struggling working families remains in short supply, but the exact numbers may surprise you. The Center for Governmental Research is out with a new study on just how much it costs, and what help is available. We’ll talk with CGR Project Director Erika Rosenberg, and Carolyn Lee Davis from The Children's Agenda. Then we’ll hear from WXXI’s Michelle Faust about her coverage of the Affordable Care Act.







