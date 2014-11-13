© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: The Cost of Child Care

WXXI News | By Scott Fybush
Published November 13, 2014 at 3:32 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

It’s no surprise that child care for struggling working families remains in short supply, but the exact numbers may surprise you. The Center for Governmental Research is out with a new study on just how much it costs, and what help is available. We’ll talk with CGR Project Director Erika Rosenberg, and Carolyn Lee Davis from The Children's Agenda.  Then we’ll hear from WXXI’s Michelle Faust about her coverage of the Affordable Care Act.

 
 
 

Tags

Arts & Life1