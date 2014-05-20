© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Previewing the Wine Symposium of the Finger Lakes

By Evan Dawson
Published May 20, 2014 at 3:41 PM EDT
Why is it so hard to find Finger Lakes wines in local restaurants? In this show, we preview the upcoming Wine Symposium of the Finger Lakes, and tackle several angles. We look at how the symposium aims to bring in wine lovers from around the country, learn about a new campaign to put more local wine in more restaurants, and talk to a New York City businessman who is making a bet on this region.

Our guests are Bruce Murray, owner of Boundary Breaks wine company; Leslie Kroeger, executive director of the Wine Symposium of the Finger Lakes; and Michael Warren Thomas, creator of NY Wine Spotting and master of ceremonies for the wine symposium.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
