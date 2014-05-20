Connections: Previewing the Wine Symposium of the Finger Lakes

Why is it so hard to find Finger Lakes wines in local restaurants? In this show, we preview the upcoming Wine Symposium of the Finger Lakes, and tackle several angles. We look at how the symposium aims to bring in wine lovers from around the country, learn about a new campaign to put more local wine in more restaurants, and talk to a New York City businessman who is making a bet on this region.

Our guests are Bruce Murray, owner of Boundary Breaks wine company; Leslie Kroeger, executive director of the Wine Symposium of the Finger Lakes; and Michael Warren Thomas, creator of NY Wine Spotting and master of ceremonies for the wine symposium.