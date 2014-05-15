Connections: The Rochester Food Truck Scene

In this show, we look at the food truck scene in western New York. It's growing, but there is a near-constant debate over what is appropriate. Cities like Portland have a permanent food truck culture; cities like Rochester continue to discuss how many food trucks should be allowed to operate, and where. We'll hear from food truck operators Lizzie Clapp and Katie Conroy, plus we'll hear from Brett Burmeister of Food Carts Portland, a site that covers the Portland, Oregon food cart scene. We will also preview upcoming events, and hear from Rochester lawmakers on where they stand.