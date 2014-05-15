Connections: The Rochester Food Truck Scene

© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Evan Dawson
May 15, 2014
In this show, we look at the food truck scene in western New York. It's growing, but there is a near-constant debate over what is appropriate. Cities like Portland have a permanent food truck culture; cities like Rochester continue to discuss how many food trucks should be allowed to operate, and where. We'll hear from food truck operators Lizzie Clapp and Katie Conroy, plus we'll hear from Brett Burmeister of Food Carts Portland, a site that covers the Portland, Oregon food cart scene. We will also preview upcoming events, and hear from Rochester lawmakers on where they stand.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson