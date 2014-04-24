© 2021 WXXI News
Inclusion Desk
Move To Include
MOVE TO INCLUDE is a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation﻿ look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.﻿﻿

Connections: Employment For People With Disabilities

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published April 24, 2014 at 8:28 AM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The employment rate for people with disabilities is 20%. That's it. But for those who are part of Project SEARCH, it's 87%. How does it work? Who is benefiting? We'll meet some success stories and learn how local businesses can get involved. 

Guests include: 

·         Julie Christensen, director of employment programs at the Strong Center for Developmental Disabilities at the University of Rochester Medical Center

·         Gabrielle Brandenberg, employment specialist (job coach) from Arc of Monroe

·         Sam Kastner, a Project SEARCH student who is seeking employment

·         Ernestine Garries, a former Project SEARCH student in the same class as Sam but who was snapped up by URMC’s Environmental Services department before graduating

·         Linda Schmitt, nurse manager for the 6-3400 at UR Medicine’s Strong Memorial Hospital, with whom Sam is currently an intern.

