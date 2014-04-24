Connections: Employment For People With Disabilities

The employment rate for people with disabilities is 20%. That's it. But for those who are part of Project SEARCH, it's 87%. How does it work? Who is benefiting? We'll meet some success stories and learn how local businesses can get involved.

Guests include:

· Julie Christensen, director of employment programs at the Strong Center for Developmental Disabilities at the University of Rochester Medical Center

· Gabrielle Brandenberg, employment specialist (job coach) from Arc of Monroe

· Sam Kastner, a Project SEARCH student who is seeking employment

· Ernestine Garries, a former Project SEARCH student in the same class as Sam but who was snapped up by URMC’s Environmental Services department before graduating

· Linda Schmitt, nurse manager for the 6-3400 at UR Medicine’s Strong Memorial Hospital, with whom Sam is currently an intern.