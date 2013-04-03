Transforming Rochester's Amtrak Station

Plans to transform the Rochester Amtrak station into a bigger and better transportation center are moving forward.

Congresswoman Louise Slaughter, along with officials from the New York Department of Transportation and Amtrak, say they'll discuss new developments in the project on Wednesday.



State officials said in December that the $23 million Rochester Intermodal Transportation Center would be designed and constructed by the state DOT, but owned and operated by Amtrak.



The DOT says the existing Rochester Station served more than 144,000 Amtrak passengers last year. That represented an 89 percent increase since 2007. Wednesday's news conference is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. at the Rochester federal building.



