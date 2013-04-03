© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Transforming Rochester's Amtrak Station

WXXI News | By AP NEWS
Published April 3, 2013 at 7:34 AM EDT
4926800687_f0015b872e_z.jpg
www.flickr.com
/

Plans to transform the Rochester Amtrak station into a bigger and better transportation center are moving forward.  

Congresswoman Louise Slaughter, along with officials from the New York Department of Transportation and Amtrak, say they'll discuss new developments in the project on Wednesday.  
 
State officials said in December that the $23 million Rochester Intermodal Transportation Center would be designed and constructed by the state DOT, but owned and operated by Amtrak.  
 
The DOT says the existing Rochester Station served more than 144,000 Amtrak passengers last year. That represented an 89 percent increase since 2007.  Wednesday's news conference is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. at the Rochester federal building.  
 

Tags

Arts & LifeLouise SlaughterNYDOT1