Doug Marrone Reportedly Leaves Syracuse for Bills

The new coach of the Buffalo Bills may have a short drive to his new job. About two hours.

The Associated Press, USA Today and ESPN are reporting that Doug Marrone has agreed to leave Syracuse University and join the Bills. The Bills have not confirmed the hire.

Marrone is coming off a 8-5 season which included a 38-14 win over West Virginia in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl. Syracuse won six of its last seven games.

Former Chicago Bears coach Lovie Smith appeared to the be the front runner for the job after interviewing with the Bills on Saturday.





