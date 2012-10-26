Genesee Brewery Parent Company Sold For $338 Million

North American Breweries, parent company to Rochester's Genesee Brewery, has been sold to Cerveceria Costa Rica, S.A. for $338 million. A 6:30 p.m. press conference is scheduled at the Genesee Brew House to announce the sale.

Cerveceria is a subsidiary of Florida Ice & Farm Company, S.A., and brews the Imperial brand of beer.

North American Breweries is one of the largest independently owned beer companies in the United States with breweries in New York, Vermont, California, Oregon and Washington. Along with the Genesee brand, the company also owned Labatt, Seagram's Escapes, Magic Hat, Pyramid, the Original Honey Brown Lager, Dundee and MacTarnahan's.

The sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2012.

