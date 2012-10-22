Southwest Airlines adds direct flight to Chicago

Fresh off the announcement that Southwest Airlines would replace AirTran Airways at the Greater Rochester International Airport in April, County Executive Maggie Brooks revealed that the Southwest will offer non-stop service to Chicago.

Southwest will offer two daily flights to Chicago's Midway Airport, along with direct service to Baltimore, Orlando and Tampa.

Here is Southwest's schedule from Rochester, starting April 13, 2013:

Chicago's Midway Airport is the airline's Midwest hub.