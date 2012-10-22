© 2021 WXXI News
Southwest Airlines adds direct flight to Chicago

WXXI News
Published October 22, 2012 at 12:07 PM EDT
Fresh off the announcement that Southwest Airlines would replace AirTran Airways at the Greater Rochester International Airport in April, County Executive Maggie Brooks revealed that the Southwest will offer non-stop service to Chicago.

Southwest will offer two daily flights to Chicago's Midway Airport, along with direct service to Baltimore, Orlando and Tampa.

Here is Southwest's schedule from Rochester, starting April 13, 2013:

Chicago's Midway Airport is the airline's Midwest hub.

