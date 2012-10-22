Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Southwest Airlines adds direct flight to Chicago
Fresh off the announcement that Southwest Airlines would replace AirTran Airways at the Greater Rochester International Airport in April, County Executive Maggie Brooks revealed that the Southwest will offer non-stop service to Chicago.
Southwest will offer two daily flights to Chicago's Midway Airport, along with direct service to Baltimore, Orlando and Tampa.
Here is Southwest's schedule from Rochester, starting April 13, 2013:
Chicago's Midway Airport is the airline's Midwest hub.