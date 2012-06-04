Event to Empower Women Gears Up for Second Installment

A Rochester event designed to empower and educate women is gearing up for its second set of workshops and discussion forums.

WDKX's Women For Women officially launched in April with its first day long series of events. The next installment will take place August 4th. Personal Finance Expert Cheryl Mckeiver sits down with WXXI's LeShea Agnew to give a preview of the upcoming event.

Mckeiver says the first Women For Women event centered around wellness and networking.

For more information about the event visit http://www.facebook.com/WdkxWomenForWomen