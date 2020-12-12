Monroe County to provide free, rapid COVID-19 tests Sunday for personal care employees

Monroe County on Sunday will provide free rapid COVID-19 testing for barbers, hairstylists and other personal care service employees in the county’s orange micro-cluster zone.

County Executive Adam Bello says the county decided to offer the testing since Governor Andrew Cuomo announced some loosening of restrictions on Friday for the orange zone areas. It includes allowing barbers and salons to reopen as along as their staffs get a negative COVID-19 test prior to reopening. They will also need to get tested on a weekly basis.

The free, rapid COVID-19 testing for the barber and salon staffs will be available by appointment or walk-up on Sunday, December 13 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Irondequoit Department of Public Works, 2629 E. Ridge Rd, Rochester.

Any personal care service employee seeking to pre-register for an appointment can do so at www.monroecounty.gov/healthcalls/register/index/salon-hair.