Batavia schools to move to all-virtual classes

The Batavia City School District is moving to 100% remote learning.

Superintendent Anibal Solar Jr. released a letter Saturday saying that as the number of positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise, with an 8% positive test rate in Genesee County, it brings a number of challenges for the district.

Solar said that includes the ongoing ability to staff in-person classes with certified staff members as well as the fact that Batavia continues to have a large number of students and staff unable to be in school because staff have to quarantine even if they are not showing symptoms.

Solar said that there has been an influx requests from families that want to move their children from the hybrid model, to a full virtual learning environment. He also said that over the last week, the number of total positive cases in Batavia schools increased to 39.

Batavia schools will now be all-virtual effective immediately and through the upcoming winter break and Solar said that the situation will be monitored and there will be an update prior to the return to class on Jan. 4.