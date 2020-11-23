City of Rochester makes some changes due to orange zone designation

© 2021 WXXI News
WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published November 23, 2020 at 5:47 PM EST
Mayor Lovely Warren has announced some changes to city operations as a result of Monday’s directive from the state that portions of the city will be upgraded to a COVID-19 Orange Zone, effective Wednesday, Nov. 25.

R-Center Learning Labs will close on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and nine R-Centers will convert to Meal Distribution Sites beginning Monday, Nov. 30, serving grab-and-go meals. Meals will include breakfast, lunch and dinner and are available for single trips.

The following Meal Distribution Sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday:

• Adams Street, 85 Adams St.
• Avenue D, 200 Ave. D
• Tyshaun Cauldwell, 524 Campbell St.
• Edgerton, 41 Backus St.
• Frederick Douglass, 990 South Ave.
• Flint Street, 271 Flint St.
• David Gantt, 700 North St.
• Trenton & Pamela Jackson (Clinton-Baden), 485 N. Clinton Ave.
• Thomas Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.

The Rochester City School District will operate an additional 15 sites at area schools.

The Roc City Skatepark will close for the season.

In-person programs will be suspended at City R-Centers, including the Learning Labs; Open Recreation; Fitness Centers; Pools; Sports/Rinks; and youth programming. Those with DRHS facilities reservations will have to adhere to a 10-person attendance limit.

For the latest status on all City operations, visit cityofrochester.gov/coronavirus.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
