Monroe County records no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time since April 1

Data from the Monroe County public health department on Monday showed no new confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in the county over the last 24 hours.

It’s the first time since April 1 that the county has not logged a death from the disease.

A total of 50 people have died from COVID-19 in the county since the health department reported the first death almost a month ago.

New cases of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 have slowed slightly in Monroe County over the last few days, but health officials said it was not a sign that the end of the epidemic was in sight and life would soon be back to normal.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said Monday that people should call 911 to report gatherings of people outside of household groups. “We can start to track where hot spots are occurring,” he said.

School closures were still being evaluated every two weeks, Bello said, but reopening this school year is “unlikely,” he said.

Nearly 100 people were in a hospital for COVID-19 treatment on Monday, the county said. More than three dozen of them were being treated on ventilators in intensive care units.

The 23 people who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday ranged in age from under 20 to 90 or older, the county said.