Connections

Connections: How has the pandemic affected the nursing profession?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 12, 2021 at 2:22 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

WXXI's Beth Adams recently reported on how the pandemic has affected the nursing profession. A national nursing shortage has impacted the number of patients that can be admitted to hospitals, wait times in emergency departments, and more. Despite that, the pandemic has inspired the next generation of nurses. The University of Rochester of School of Nursing is expanding and enrollment is up.

This hour, Beth Adams joins us to discuss her reporting, and we hear from local nurses:

  • Beth Adams, host of Morning Edition at WXXI News
  • Kathy Peterson, chair and professor in the Department of Nursing at SUNY Brockport
  • Karen Keady, assistant dean of clinical practice at the University of Rochester School of Nursing, and chief nursing executive at the University of Rochester Medical Center
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
