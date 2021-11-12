Connections: Discussing challenges faced by libraries during the pandemic
Libraries have faced a number of challenges as a result of the pandemic. From staffing shortages and branch closures to issues with affording digital content to supply chain issues, libraries are doing their best to adapt and adjust.
This hour, leaders from local libraries and library organizations help us understand the current state of libraries. Our guests:
- Laura Osterhout, executive director of the Rochester Regional Library Council
- Adam Traub, associate director of the Monroe County Library System and Central Library
- Adrienne Pettinelli, director of the Henrietta Public Library
- Ana Canino-Fluit, librarian at Vollmer Elementary School