Coming up on Connections: Thursday, November 11

First hour: How to help members of the armed forces transition back to civilian life

Second hour: Remembering the 1983 Beirut bombingWe bring you two conversations with local veterans on Veterans Day.

First, when members of the military leave active duty, they may face challenges re-entering civilian life. We talk about Operation Green Light, a program geared at easing that transition. Our guests:

Jason Skinner, U.S. Army veteran, and director of Livingston County Veterans Services

Mike Eastman, Brigadier General (ret), and executive director of the ETS Sponsorship Program

Then in our second hour, a 1983 bombing in Beirut took the lives of more than 240 U.S. service members, including local Marines. We sit down with a veteran who survived the attack and a veteran who helped survivors. Our guests:



Corporal Mike Zawacki, U.S. Marine Corps veteran

Petty Officer Third Class Mike Bice, U.S. Navy veteran

For more content featuring U.S. veterans, please visit wxxi.org/veterans.