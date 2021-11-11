© 2021 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, November 11

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 11, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST
Flag.jpg
Photographer's Mate 2nd Class Dennis Cantrell/ Creative Commons License
/
U.S. Navy

First hour: How to help members of the armed forces transition back to civilian life

Second hour: Remembering the 1983 Beirut bombingWe bring you two conversations with local veterans on Veterans Day. 

First, when members of the military leave active duty, they may face challenges re-entering civilian life. We talk about Operation Green Light, a program geared at easing that transition. Our guests:

  • Jason Skinner, U.S. Army veteran, and director of Livingston County Veterans Services
  • Mike Eastman, Brigadier General (ret), and executive director of the ETS Sponsorship Program

Then in our second hour, a 1983 bombing in Beirut took the lives of more than 240 U.S. service members, including local Marines. We sit down with a veteran who survived the attack and a veteran who helped survivors. Our guests:

  • Corporal Mike Zawacki, U.S. Marine Corps veteran 
  • Petty Officer Third Class Mike Bice, U.S. Navy veteran

For more content featuring U.S. veterans, please visit wxxi.org/veterans.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
