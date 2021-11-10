© 2021 WXXI News
Connections

Connections: What's in the new infrastructure bill for climate action?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson, Megan Mack
Megan Mack
Published November 10, 2021 at 2:10 PM EST
What's in the new infrastructure bill for climate action? Depending on who you ask, the bill was either a monumental failure or a building block for successful climate action. The global climate movement has made strides, but it has not yet produced the kind of coalition that can achieve the most ambitious goals.

We discuss what's in the bill, and we talk about why movements succeed or fail. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
