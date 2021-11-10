Connections: Understanding housing development
Rochester City Council overwhelmingly passed an extension of 485-a, a piece of legislation that offers tax breaks for housing developers.
Today, we welcome a developer who says the public often fails to grasp the reality of housing development. That includes understanding AMI, or Area Median Income, and it also includes understanding exactly what developers face when trying to figure out if a new project can succeed.
In studio:
- Matthew Denker, owner of LBLD Living