background_fid.jpg
Connections

Connections: Understanding housing development

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 10, 2021 at 2:11 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Rochester City Council overwhelmingly passed an extension of 485-a, a piece of legislation that offers tax breaks for housing developers.

Today, we welcome a developer who says the public often fails to grasp the reality of housing development. That includes understanding AMI, or Area Median Income, and it also includes understanding exactly what developers face when trying to figure out if a new project can succeed.

In studio:

