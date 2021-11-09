Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, November 9

First hour: Anthony Miller on his wrongful conviction

Second hour: Why is there a gender gap when it comes to college enrollment?A local man was in prison for six years for a crime he didn't commit, and now he's suing the state and the people he says participated in a rush to judgement in his wrongful conviction. We talk to Anthony Miller and his attorneys. Our guests:

Anthony Miller, Rochester resident who was wrongfully convicted

Elliott Shields, civil rights attorny with Roth and Roth LLP

Don Thompson, managing partner at Easton Thompson Kasperek Shiffrin LLP

Then in our second hour, the gender gap between college students is growing. In the 2020-2021 school year, men made up only about 40 percent of college students. We discuss why with our guests:

