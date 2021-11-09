Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, November 9
First hour: Anthony Miller on his wrongful conviction
Second hour: Why is there a gender gap when it comes to college enrollment?A local man was in prison for six years for a crime he didn't commit, and now he's suing the state and the people he says participated in a rush to judgement in his wrongful conviction. We talk to Anthony Miller and his attorneys. Our guests:
- Anthony Miller, Rochester resident who was wrongfully convicted
- Elliott Shields, civil rights attorny with Roth and Roth LLP
- Don Thompson, managing partner at Easton Thompson Kasperek Shiffrin LLP
Then in our second hour, the gender gap between college students is growing. In the 2020-2021 school year, men made up only about 40 percent of college students. We discuss why with our guests:
- Stuart Hencke, executive director of the Rochester Education Foundation
- Rachel Bailey Jones, professor in the School of Education at Nazareth College
- Rhakye Gibson-Cuffee, recent RCSD graduate