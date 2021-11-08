© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Connections: Journalist Maurice Chammah on capital punishment policies in the U.S.

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 8, 2021 at 2:16 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We talk with Maurice Chammah, a journalist with the Marshall Project. His book, "Let the Lord Sort Them," examines the history of the death penalty in the U.S.

He'll be a guest of the University of Rochester Tuesday evening, but first, we talk with him on Connections about his research and about capital punishment policies.

Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack