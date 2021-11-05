© 2021 WXXI News
Connections

Connections: Local pediatricians on the COVID-19 vaccine for kids

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 5, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT
On Tuesday, the CDC formally endorsed the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. According to PBS NewsHour, "CDC officials calculated that for every 500,000 kids this age vaccinated, between 18,000 and 58,000 COVID-19 cases would be prevented, and prevent anywhere from 80 to 226 hospitalizations."

This hour, we talk with local pediatricians about the COVID-19 vaccine for kids. Our guests:

  • Elizabeth Murray, D.O., assistant professor of pediatrics and pediatrician at Golisano Children’s Hospital
  • Steve Cook, M.D., associate professor of pediatrics and pediatrician at Golisano Children’s Hospital

