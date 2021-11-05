Coming up on Connections: Friday, November 5

First hour: Rochester Mayor-elect Malik Evans

Second hour: Local pediatricians on the COVID-19 vaccine for kidsWe're joined by Rochester Mayor-elect Malik Evans. Evans ran unopposed after winning the Democratic primary. He says among his goals for the city is to bridge divides in the community. This hour, we talk with him about a number of issues, including his priorities for office, policing, and about how to curb the violence in Rochester. Our guest:

Malik Evans, Rochester Mayor-elect

Then in our second hour, on Tuesday, the CDC formally endorsed the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. According to PBS NewsHour, "CDC officials calculated that for every 500,000 kids this age vaccinated, between 18,000 and 58,000 COVID-19 cases would be prevented, and prevent anywhere from 80 to 226 hospitalizations." This hour, we talk with local pediatricians about the COVID-19 vaccine for kids. Our guests:

