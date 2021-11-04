© 2021 WXXI News
Connections

Connections: Discussing strategies to reduce homelessness in Rochester

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 4, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT
Rochester is seeing a 20 to 25 percent increase in homelessness since this time last year. That's according to leaders at the local non-profit, Person Centered Housing Options.

We're joined by those leaders and a graduate from their programs to discuss strategic ways to reduce homelessness, especially in advance of the winter months. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
