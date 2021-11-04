Connections: Discussing strategies to reduce homelessness in Rochester
Rochester is seeing a 20 to 25 percent increase in homelessness since this time last year. That's according to leaders at the local non-profit, Person Centered Housing Options.
We're joined by those leaders and a graduate from their programs to discuss strategic ways to reduce homelessness, especially in advance of the winter months. Our guests:
- Nicholas Coulter, co-founder of Person Centered Housing Options
- Jeanell Coleman Grimes, manager of the Health Home Team at Person Centered Housing Options
- Ramadan Ramadan, resident and graduate of the Health Home program at Person Centered Housing Options